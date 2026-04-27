KUCHING, April 27 — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting two minors at an apartment here last Saturday.

Kuching district police headquarters (IPD Kuching), in a statement, said a report was received from a 13-year-old male student, who was one of the victims at around 5.12pm on the same day.

“On April 24 (Friday) at around 7pm, the victim and his friend stayed overnight at the suspect’s apartment to attend a tuition class.

“The incident is said to have occurred on April 25 (Saturday) at approximately 3am, when the victim and his friend were asleep and the suspect touched their genitals.

“Acting on information, IPD Kuching Criminal Investigation Department (CID) successfully arrested a 32-year-old local male suspect,” it said.

IPD Kuching said initial urine screening showed the suspect was negative for drugs, and further checks revealed no prior criminal record.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017. — The Borneo Post