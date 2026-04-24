BANGKOK, April 24 — Myanmar’s junta leader-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing has issued new emergency ordinances to ‌impose military control in 60 townships, ​a move aimed at tightening security in regions still mired in conflict despite the transition to ‌civilian rule.

The ordinances cover 60 townships across ​Kachin, Kayah, Kayin, Chin, Shan and Rakhine States as well as Saging, Magway and Mandalay regions – areas where the military had imposed restrictions and ​curfews following the 2021 coup.

The official announcement cites the need to “end armed terrorism” and restore “the rule of law” as the main justifications for the 90-day emergency period, according to a notification published by ‌state-owned media on Friday.

All executive and judicial ⁠authority in these areas is transferred ⁠to Myanmar’s new military chief ⁠Ye Win Oo for a period ⁠of 90 ⁠days, according to a second notification published in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper.

The ordinances mark ⁠the first major move by Min Aung Hlaing to solidify control over war-ravaged territories since becoming president in early April after a widely criticised election won by a military-backed party.

Myanmar was plunged into conflict in 2021 ⁠after the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking widespread protests that ⁠morphed into a nationwide armed resistance against the coup.

Following ⁠its 2021 ⁠takeover, the Min Aung Hlaing-led junta imposed a state of ​emergency across the country, which ​it extended multiple times before it ‌was able to conduct elections in December ​and January that ​critics said were neither free nor fair. — Reuters