OSLO, April 24 — Norway ‌said on Friday it would ​present a bill in parliament by year-end to ban ‌children from using social media until they ​turn 16, making technology companies responsible for the task of age verification.

Several European nations ​seeking to rein in children’s use of social media after Australia took the lead with a world-first ban on under-16s last December.

“We ‌are introducing this legislation because ⁠we want a childhood ⁠where children get ⁠to be children,” Prime ⁠Minister Jonas ⁠Gahr Stoere said in a statement.

“Play, friendships, and everyday life must ⁠not be taken over by algorithms and screens. This is an important measure to safeguard children’s digital lives.”

The government did not say which applications ⁠would be targeted.

Australia’s ban covers Meta apps such as Instagram and Facebook as well ⁠as TikTok, Snapchat, Google’s YouTube and Elon ⁠Musk’s ⁠X, formerly Twitter.

Norway will introduce its ​bill in parliament ​by the end ‌of 2026, the minority Labour ​government said. — Reuters