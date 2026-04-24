MANILA, April 24 — The ‌Philippines, this year's ​chair of the regional ‌bloc Asean, on Friday ​encouraged more prisoner releases in Myanmar, including ​ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and described a ‌recent amnesty ⁠as a positive ⁠step ⁠towards an inclusive ⁠national ⁠dialogue.

"We reaffirm our commitment ⁠to assisting Myanmar, as an integral part of Asean, to achieve a ⁠peaceful and durable solution to the political crisis ⁠in the country," ⁠the Philippines ⁠said in ​an ​Asean chair's ‌statement. — Reuters