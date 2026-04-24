MANILA, April 24 — The Philippines, this year's chair of the regional bloc Asean, on Friday encouraged more prisoner releases in Myanmar, including ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and described a recent amnesty as a positive step towards an inclusive national dialogue.
"We reaffirm our commitment to assisting Myanmar, as an integral part of Asean, to achieve a peaceful and durable solution to the political crisis in the country," the Philippines said in an Asean chair's statement. — Reuters