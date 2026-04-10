ROME, April 10 — The Vatican denied today a report that a top Pentagon official gave the Holy See’s envoy to the United States a “bitter lecture” following comments by Pope Leo seen as critical of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

The story in the Free Press — which the Pentagon had already dismissed yesterday as “distorted” — reported that Cardinal Christophe Pierre was summoned in January to the Pentagon, where he was given a dressing-down by US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby.

The military official reportedly told the cardinal that the United States “has the military power to do whatever it wants — and that the Church had better take its side”.

The day after the Pentagon’s denial, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement saying “the account presented by certain media outlets regarding this meeting does not correspond to the truth in any way”.

Pierre — who has retired in the interim — met with Colby as “part of the Pontifical Representative’s regular duties and provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest”, Bruni said.

In a January speech, Leo XIV — the first American pope — lamented that diplomacy was being replaced by “diplomacy based on force”, saying “a zeal for war is spreading”.

The Pentagon said the Free Press’ account of the meeting was “highly exaggerated and distorted”, calling the exchange a “respectful and reasonable discussion”. — AFP