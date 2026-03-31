JAKARTA, March 31 — Indonesia has issued summons letters to tech giants Meta and Google for failing to comply with its new regulations PP Tunas, aimed at protecting children online which took effect on March 28.

Communications and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said both companies were found to be in violation of Ministerial Regulation No. 9 of 2026, a derivative of PP Tunas, by not enforcing the minimum user age requirement of 16 across their platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and YouTube.

“To both entities, the government today (March 30) has sent summons letters as part of the implementation of administrative sanctions in accordance with the applicable provisions,” she said in a video statement posted on the ministry’s official Instagram account late Monday.

Indonesia officially banned social media use for children under the age of 16 as it began implementing PP Tunas on March 28, a policy that mandates the phased deactivation of accounts belonging to underage users on high-risk platforms.

Following a one-year transition period since the regulation was signed by President Prabowo Subianto, Meutya said only X and Bigolive were found to be compliant, having implemented measures to restrict access for users under 16.

She said the government has also issued warning letters to TikTok and Roblox, which were deemed not fully compliant but showed willingness to cooperate.

“If these two platforms (TikTok and Roblox) subsequently still fail to demonstrate full compliance, the government will adjust its measures to also issue summons letters to both platforms,” she said.

She said Indonesia would prioritise collaboration with digital platforms that respect its legal framework and demonstrate commitment beyond treating the country solely as a market, particularly in safeguarding children by delaying access until they are deemed ready.

“We also need to convey that the government is not overly surprised that there have been attempts by one or two companies to evade their obligations, especially since from the outset of discussions on PP Tunas, those platforms had already shown considerable resistance,” she said.

Describing the policy as a major step, she highlighted Indonesia’s large digital population including around 70 million users under the age of 16, while stressing that the government understands that the implementation and enforcement of the regulation is not a one- or two-day effort.

“However, the government believes that this is the right step in the right direction. Similar regulations have also been implemented in many other countries, including in Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and other regions,” she said.

Meutya also urged the public, especially parents and children, to play an active role in monitoring and calling out non-compliant platforms, amid concerns over high digital usage in Indonesia, where average daily screen time reaches seven to eight hours.

She emphasised that the policy represents a broader shift in behaviour and habits, including efforts to address digital addiction, and called for continued focus in ensuring children access digital platforms only when they are ready. — Bernama