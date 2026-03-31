HOUSTON, March 31 — A 15-year-old student died by suicide yesterday after shooting and wounding a teacher at a school in Texas, authorities said.

The incident took place at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Comal County, outside San Antonio in south-central Texas.

“A teacher was shot by a student and transported to a San Antonio hospital. At this time, we have no updated information on her condition. The student involved, a 15-year-old, died at the scene,” the Comal County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

“The student shot the teacher and then we believe he turned the gun on himself and shot himself,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said at a press conference, adding that the situation was quickly contained.

The high school was placed on lockdown and students were transferred to a nearby school to reunite with their parents. — AFP

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