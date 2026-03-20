SYDNEY, March 20 — A tropical cyclone lashed Australia’s northern tip on today, threatening remote coastal towns with the strongest winds seen for a “long, long time”, authorities said.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Narelle made landfall at the northern point of Queensland state, battering the coast with strong winds, driving rain and pounding surf.

Australia’s government weather agency warned winds could exceed 200 kilometres (124 miles) per hour.

“In many cases it will be the strongest wind people have experienced in this part of the state for a long, long time,” Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said.

The cyclone hit land as a category four storm system—the second strongest classification—but was expected to weaken as it moved over land.

Tracking maps showed it would miss most major settlements in the region, although several smaller towns were told to be on high alert.

Cook Shire Council Mayor Robyn Holmes urged residents to fill bath tubs with water so they had an emergency supply if needed.

“This is a serious weather event,” she told reporters.

“Residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and possible flash flooding.

“Conditions will worsen—it’s not a matter of if or when, they will worsen.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Angus Hines said the winds would be “strong enough to strip or uproot entire trees”.

Researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones. — AFP