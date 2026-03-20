KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has urged Apple users to immediately update their iOS devices following the discovery of multiple security vulnerabilities.

In a statement yesterday, MCMC said Apple had released an important security update addressing vulnerabilities, including an exploit chain known as “DarkSword” affecting iOS devices, particularly Apple iPhones.

It said the vulnerabilities could be exploited together to compromise affected devices, potentially allowing unauthorised access and other malicious activities.

“Users are therefore advised to update their devices to the latest iOS version to ensure they remain protected,” it said.

MCMC said devices that were not updated could be exposed to security risks, including unauthorised access to device data and personal information; installation of spyware or malicious software; theft of messages, files, or other sensitive data; as well as possible monitoring or surveillance of the device.

The commission strongly advised users to enable automatic updates, avoid visiting suspicious websites, only install applications from the official Apple App Store, restart their devices after updating and remain alert to any unusual behaviour.

MCMC added that the public should practise safe digital habits and rely only on information from official sources. — Bernama