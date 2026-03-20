GUA MUSANG, March 20 — More than 30 minor accidents have been reported along the Gua Musang route since yesterday, with most incidents believed to have been due to fatigue from driving for too long and too far.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said most of the crashes occurred along the Kuala Lipis and Pahang-Gua Musang highways as well as Federal and state roads in the district.

“Over 20 accidents were reported to have occurred yesterday, while 15 more cases have been reported as of this afternoon.

“However, there were no fatal accidents,” he told reporters after the Gua Musang-level Ops Selamat 26 Programme and the breaking of fast event at the Mentara Road Transport Department (JPJ) Enforcement Station here yesterday.

He also suggested that road users use alternative routes, such as the East Coast Expressway (LPT), the East-West Highway (LRTB) and Simpang Pulai, Perak, to avoid congestion when entering the state.

“I would like to advise road users to be careful and tolerant and to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, as any breakdowns during congestion can cause traffic flow to slow down and worsen,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the programme, a total of 300 breaking-of-fast food packets were distributed to those passing through Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis. — Bernama