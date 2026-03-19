KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an urgent weather advisory for the Klang Valley and several other states, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected to persist until 6pm today.

According to the alert issued at 3.50 pm, the affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia include the entire Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as the Selangor districts of Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat, and Sepang.

In the northern and central regions, residents in Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah should prepare for adverse weather, alongside a significant portion of Perak, specifically Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

The warning also extends to the Pahang districts of Cameron Highlands, Lipis, and Raub.

For East Malaysia, the weather alert covers a wide expanse of Sarawak, including Sri Aman, Betong (Pusa, Saratok, and Kabong), Sibu (Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Telang Usan, and Marudi), and Limbang.

In Sabah, thunderstorms are forecast to impact the Interior districts of Sipitang, Tenom, and Nabawan, as well as the Tawau region.

MetMalaysia issues these short-term warnings when there are signs of imminent thunderstorms with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour or when such conditions are expected to last for more than an hour.

These alerts remain valid for a maximum of six hours from the time of issuance.

As the warning period overlaps with the peak evening commute, motorists and residents in the highlighted areas are advised to remain vigilant against potential flash floods and the risk of falling trees due to sudden strong winds.