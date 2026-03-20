KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Several Cabinet ministers have extended Aidilfitri greetings, emphasising the importance of unity, family values and moderation in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in a Facebook post tonight, said Aidilfitri is an ideal platform to strengthen family ties and foster goodwill among people of different faiths.

"Hari Raya is the best platform to strengthen ties among neighbours and build harmony in society,” he said, adding that Malaysia’s strength lies in mutual respect and support among its people.

"Let us preserve these values and not allow negative views, stereotypes or prejudice to influence us. Trust in one another is the foundation of strong unity and harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said Aidilfitri serves as a reminder to return to core values such as family, compassion and togetherness.

He said the open house tradition reflects unity regardless of religion and background.

"This is the true beauty of Malaysia, where hands are extended in greeting and smiles are shared,” he said.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said Syawal should be celebrated with moderation, reflection and sincerity.

"Aidilfitri is not only about celebration, but also a time to return to our true nature, strengthen ties and seek forgiveness with sincerity,” he said.

He added that Ramadan serves as a valuable period for self-reflection and strengthening faith.

"May this Syawal strengthen our bonds and unite us in lasting compassion,” he said. — Bernama