SEOUL, March 20 — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a large-scale military drill that showcased a new battle tank touted as a key part of the country’s military modernization, state media reported today.

The drill took place on Thursday at the Pyongyang Training Base No. 60 and involved armored units firing anti-tank missiles while rear sub-units targeted simulated enemy drones and helicopters, clearing the way for infantry and tanks, the Korean Central News Agency said.

According to KCNA, the tank possesses advanced mobility, firepower, and defensive systems, including protection against missiles and drones.

“Watching with great pleasure the tanks violently make a charge, shaking the earth, he (Kim) expressed satisfaction that the majestic scene of tanks imposingly advancing forward represents the inherent bravery and pluck of our army,” the agency reported.

“We have attained great successes and progress in modernizing the tank-building industry,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying. “I am sure that no armored weapon with as strong self-defensive capability as that of this tank exists in the world.”

The drill comes amid heightened regional tensions, following recent North Korean missile tests and just-concluded springtime military exercises by South Korea and the United States. — AFP