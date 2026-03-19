JOHOR BAHRU, March 19 — A couple were killed in an accident involving two vehicles at kilometre 77.3 of the Johor Bahru–Mersing road near Kota Tinggi this morning.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the victims were travelling in a Nissan Sentra, which collided with a Proton Saga carrying four people in the incident at about 9.45 am.

He said the victims were a 26-year-old man who was driving the vehicle and a 25-year-old woman passenger.

“The victims, who were travelling from Mersing towards Johor Bahru, are believed to have entered the opposite lane and collided with the Proton Saga, which was travelling from Pasir Gudang to Kuantan,” he said in a statement.

He said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head and body injuries and were sent to the Forensic Unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital.

However, he said a 23-year-old woman who was driving the Proton Saga, along with three male passengers aged between 16 and 21, who are siblings, sustained only minor injuries. — Bernama