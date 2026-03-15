JAKARTA, March 15 — Indonesia is preparing for its annual homecoming tradition, locally known as the “mudik” exodus, as an estimated 143.9 million people are expected to travel during the 2026 Aidilfitri homecoming period, according to government projections.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the estimate was based on a national mobility survey conducted ahead of the festive travel period.

Even before the peak travel period — with Aidilfitri expected as early as March 20 — signs of the annual mudik migration have already been visible since Friday (March 13).

Bernama observed vehicles leaving Jakarta carrying stacks of luggage secured to roof racks or wrapped in tarpaulins atop cars — a familiar sight during the mudik season as families transport gifts, belongings and supplies for relatives in their hometowns.

Several toll road concessionaires in Indonesia are also offering temporary discounts on selected routes to encourage motorists to travel outside peak hours and help distribute traffic more evenly along major corridors, particularly on the Trans-Java and Trans-Sumatra networks.

Major operators including Jasa Marga, Astra Infra, Waskita Toll Road and Hutama Karya are offering discounts of up to about 30 per cent on selected toll sections, starting as early as March 15 for the outbound mudik flow, while return-trip incentives are scheduled from March 26, with certain routes extending into early April.

To manage the surge in mobility, the government has also prepared a range of measures including additional transportation capacity, free travel programmes and staggered travel policies aimed at easing congestion.

Prior to this, Dudy said the government has allocated 31,000 buses, 840 sea vessels, 254 ferries, 372 aircraft and 3,687 trains to support the homecoming travel period.

“Authorities are also organising a free mudik programme via land, sea and rail transport targeting 113,262 passengers and 12,140 motorcycles,” he said.

Dudy said private cars remain the most popular option, with about 76.24 million travellers expected to use them, followed by motorcycles and buses.

Some of the busiest transportation hubs during the holiday travel period are expected to include Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the Merak-Bakauheni ferry crossing, Pasar Senen railway station and the Pulogebang bus terminal. — AFP pic

Some of the busiest transportation hubs during the holiday travel period are expected to include Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, the Merak-Bakauheni ferry crossing, Pasar Senen railway station and the Pulogebang bus terminal.

To ease congestion during the travel surge, the government is implementing a work-from-anywhere (WFA) policy on March 16-17, allowing travellers to begin their journeys earlier.

The same arrangement will also apply from March 25 to 27, when millions of travellers are expected to return to major cities after the holiday.

Meanwhile, National Police Chief Gen Listyo Sigit Prabowo said security during the travel period will be coordinated through Operation Ketupat 2026, which involves 161,243 joint personnel from various agencies.

He said the operation aims to maintain or improve public satisfaction with the government’s management of the holiday travel period after 90.9 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction in 2025.

Authorities have also advised travellers to use routes confirmed to be safe from natural disasters and avoid travelling during heavy rain. — Bernama