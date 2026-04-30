KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Hyperscale data centre platform company AirTrunk will increase its investment in Malaysia by up to RM12 billion this year, bringing its total committed investment to RM27 billion, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the matter was conveyed during a courtesy visit by AirTrunk founder and chief executive officer Robin Khuda and his delegation yesterday.

He said discussions also covered the progress of AirTrunk’s ongoing data centre construction in Johor, as well as efforts to develop a localisation framework to boost participation of local companies in the data centre value chain.

Anwar said the expanded investment commitment reflects growing investor confidence in Malaysia’s position as a competitive and capable regional digital hub.

He added that the development also underscores trust from global technology firms in Malaysia as a strategic partner, particularly as the government continues refining policies and strengthening capabilities in data centre development and operations.