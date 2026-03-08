KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — At 1.19am on March 8, 2014, a brief reply from the cockpit of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 was recorded by air traffic control.

“Good night, Malaysian Three-Seven-Zero.”

No one could have imagined that those words would become the final communication from the aircraft, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, before it vanished from radar in the early hours of that morning.

Today, 12 years later, the disappearance of the Boeing 777, operating the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, remains the greatest mystery in the history of aviation.

MH370 departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 12.41am, before its final communication with air traffic control was recorded, as the aircraft transitioned from Malaysia’s airspace into that of Vietnam.

Shortly afterwards, the aircraft — bearing registration code 9M-MRO — disappeared from civilian radar. Satellite data analysis later suggested that it may have turned back and flown far south, towards the Indian Ocean.

Search efforts, involving multiple countries as well as private companies over more than a decade, in the Indian Ocean — believed to be the aircraft’s final flight path — have reached a dead end, with no answers or concrete discoveries.

From the first day of the search until now, operations to locate the aircraft have covered more than 250,000 square kilometres of seabed, using research vessels and sonar technology, including advanced high-tech equipment.

Since 2015, dozens of pieces of debris, suspected to be from Flight MH370, have been found at various locations in the waters and along the coastlines of the Indian Ocean, including Réunion Island. However, only three discoveries - part of a wing section (flaperon) and fragments believed to be from an engine cowling - have been confirmed as originating from the aircraft.

On April 3, 2025, the Malaysian government signed an agreement with UK-based deep-sea exploration company Ocean Infinity to resume the search operation for the missing Flight MH370.

According to the latest report from the search mission conducted by the company, between Jan 6 and Jan 15, 2026, operations carried out aboard the vessel Armada 8605 covered an area of about 7,236.40 square kilometres, but no significant findings or conclusive results were identified.

The Flight MH370 disappearance also left a profound impact on the global aviation industry, prompting efforts to strengthen aircraft tracking systems and improve the sharing of flight data to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

Over the past 12 years, the hopes of the victims’ families have never faded. Their wait for answers - and for the true fate of the aircraft - continues to hang in uncertainty.

The disappearance of Flight MH370 remains an unsolved puzzle in the history of global aviation. For the victims’ families, the international community and the global aviation fraternity, the same question has lingered since that night: what really happened after the cockpit’s final words?

Perhaps one day the answer will be found. But for now, the tragedy of March 8, 2014 — when Flight MH370 vanished — remains a mystery yet to be solved. — Bernama