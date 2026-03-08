JERLUN, March 8 — The government has approved an allocation of RM45.6 million for the development of a rice mill by the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) as an initiative to help strengthen the country’s paddy and rice sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that the mill, which will be built in Megat Dewa, near here, reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a more organised and competitive production chain.

“The new mill will ensure that the collection, processing and production of rice are carried out efficiently, increasing the value-added of paddy yields and providing greater benefits to farmers, particularly by reducing reliance on middlemen,” he said.

He said this at the presentation ceremony for the Paddy Crop Takaful Scheme (STTP) contributions and a meeting with farmers’ leaders in the MADA area here last night.

Also present were Muda Agricultural Development Authority chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh and Agrobank group president and chief executive officer Datuk Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin.

Mohamad said that for 2026, MADA is targeting an average paddy yield of 6.1 tonnes per hectare through the modernisation of paddy field management, improvements to irrigation and drainage infrastructure, as well as the optimisation of agricultural input usage.

In line with this, the ministry is stepping up efforts to increase the country’s rice self-sufficiency rate (SSR) from 52.6 per cent nationwide and 58.3 per cent in Peninsular Malaysia to 70 per cent by 2030 to strengthen national food security.

“The ministry will also implement the 3M approach — build, upgrade and maintain — through the Agricultural Infrastructure Strengthening Master Plan 2026-2040, which will place special focus on the paddy subsector to address ageing infrastructure issues while strengthening production support systems,” he said.

He added that this year, his ministry will focus on maintaining irrigation and drainage systems in 14 rice bowl and 13 non-rice bowl areas, targeting works along 2,000 kilometres of irrigation canals, in addition to upgrading 1,346 km of agricultural roads to ensure smooth production and logistics in the agricultural sector.

“The overall direction this year is focused on ensuring that the country’s agriculture and agri-food sectors remain sovereign, resilient and capable of facing future uncertainties,” he said. — Bernama