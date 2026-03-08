KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today paid tribute to women across the country in conjunction with International Women’s Day, describing them as the backbone of families, pillars of society and key drivers of the nation’s progress.

In a Facebook post marking the occasion, Anwar said the strength of families and communities often rests on the sacrifices and resilience of women.

“Women are the lifeblood of families, the pillars of society and key drivers of the nation’s progress,” he said.

“Behind strong families and a harmonious society lies the sacrifice, resilience and wisdom of women who tirelessly pour out their love for a better future,” he said.

The prime minister also expressed personal appreciation for the women in his own life, particularly his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and their children.

“On a personal note, I deeply appreciate the sacrifices of the women in my own life, especially Azizah and our children, who have always been a source of strength, patience and support throughout this journey of struggle,” he said.

“Indeed, that same strength is reflected in millions of women across the country — mothers, wives, daughters, educators, caregivers and community leaders who quietly strive every day for their families and for the nation we love,” he said.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Anwar called on Malaysians to recognise women’s contributions and ensure they continue to be respected, empowered and given fair opportunities to contribute to the country’s development.

“You are the strength, the hope and the future of the nation,” he said.