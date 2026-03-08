KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah’s campaign in the All England Badminton Championships came to an end in the semi-finals after losing to South Korea’s Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee last night.

The world number two Malaysians went down 17-21, 18-21 in 68 minutes at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

Pearly-Thinaah began the first game by taking a 2-0 lead, but the world number four South Koreans slowly but surely found their touch to pull ahead at 11-9.

Although Pearly-Thinaah tried to narrow the gap, Ha Na-So Hee managed to seal a 21-17 first-game win.

In the second game, Pearly-Thinaah switched to a more aggressive game to lead 10-7, but the Koreans bounced back to win 21-18 to march into the final.

This is the Malaysian pair’s fourth defeat to the South Koreans in seven encounters since 2022. — Bernama