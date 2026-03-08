KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Police have urged parents to keep tabs on their children at night after a pre-dawn traffic operation in the capital netted mostly teenage riders.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement deputy chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said riders aged between 15 and 21 made up the largest group during the integrated operation, which ran from 8pm to 5am.

He said approximately 2,000 vehicles were inspected, resulting in 797 summonses being issued in the operation along Jalan Pahang, Jalan Genting Kelang and Jalan Semarak.

“Eighty motorcycles were also seized for suspected modification offences and for not meeting specified requirements,” he told reporters here early this morning.

Suffian said a 19-year-old boy was also detained for having a motorcycle registration number that did not meet specifications, while another rider fled the scene, leaving behind an extremely modified motorcycle.

He noted there were also cases of teenagers giving excuses to their parents about going out for sahur when they were actually involved in street gang activities.

“We urge parents or guardians to pay attention to their children, as some are giving false reasons to leave the house,” he said. — Bernama