GENEVA, March 2 — Switzerland urged a return to diplomacy as Tehran launched retaliatory strikes across the Gulf yesterday — three days after mediated talks in Geneva between the United States and Iran.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said on X that “all parties must protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, de-escalate immediately and return to diplomacy”.

On Thursday, Washington and Tehran held indirect negotiations in Switzerland on Iran’s nuclear programme — with the Omani mediators reporting “significant progress” in the talks.

After US and Israeli strikes, and Iran’s response in the Gulf, Switzerland is calling for full respect of international law, said Parmelin, including the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.

Parmelin, who visited Kuwait and the UAE last month, said he spoke with his Emirati counterpart and Kuwait’s crown prince on Sunday, on the need to “prevent further regional destabilisation”.

Switzerland said Saturday that the country’s good offices remained at the disposal of the parties in the conflict.

Neutral Switzerland has played a key role in diplomatic relations between Iran and the United States for decades.

It has been representing US interests in Iran since Washington broke off relations with Tehran after the 1980 hostage crisis, a year after the Iranian revolution.

As the so-called protecting power, Switzerland’s role has allowed the two feuding nations to maintain a minimum of diplomatic and consular relations. — AFP