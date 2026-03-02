PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table a motion condemning Israel’s barbaric and violent attack, with the backing of the United States, on Iran in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar described the Zionist regime’s actions as acts of cruelty and repeated violations of the law that must be condemned.

“The cruelty of Zionist Israel never stops because they have lost all sense of humanity,” he said at the breaking of fast ceremony with local community leaders at the Seri Perdana Complex here yesterday, which was also attended by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The prime minister also expressed his condolences to the people of Iran on the passing of their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the attack.

Speaking on behalf of all Malaysians, he extended condolences and prayers on the passing of Imam Khamenei and his family, whom he described as victims of Zionist Israeli oppression.

International news agencies reported that the Zionist regime launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with explosions reported in Tehran and several other cities, including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah.

The news of Khamenei’s death was confirmed this morning when the state-owned broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), announced that “Iran’s Supreme Leader has been martyred’, confirming speculation that had circulated since early this morning.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Israel claimed that Khamenei was killed in a joint attack on Iran.

Washington and Tel Aviv claimed that Khamenei was killed in their military operation, but the Tehran authorities denied the claim and described it as part of psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic. — Bernama