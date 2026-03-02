PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The Madani Government will never allow any party to insult the Quran in this country in any form, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

Referring to a recent incident involving the desecration of the Quran, he said the police are investigating the matter and urged the public to remain patient and not rush to judgment.

“This is a country governed by the rule of law, and we cannot disregard the legal process in taking action.

“Islam is the religion of the Federation, and we cannot take lightly any attempt at insult… not only against Islam, but against all religions in this country to preserve harmony,” he said.

Anwar said this in his speech at the Prime Minister’s breaking of fast event with local community leaders at the Seri Perdana Complex here yesterday.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Others in attendance included Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, director-general of the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM) Datuk Seri Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria, MAPIM chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby and Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Meanwhile, Anwar dismissed claims by certain parties that the government had failed to act over incidents involving insults to Islam and the desecration of the Quran.

“When there are reports of the Quran being desecrated, who says no action has been taken? Action has been taken. Do not be hasty or impatient.

“The police have arrested the individual concerned and are conducting investigations, including determining his mental state and whether any laws have been breached.

“We must not pass judgment prematurely. What is clear is that the government will never allow anyone to insult the Quran, let alone desecrate it,” he said.

Anwar stressed that actions must be guided by the rule of law and that the government remains firm on matters involving insults to religion.

“There have been impatient reactions suggesting tolerance. I do not tolerate this at all, and we must be firm,” he said.

On February 25, a Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) student was detained to assist investigations after allegedly insulting Islam on social media by stepping on the Quran.

As of Saturday, a total of 28 police reports had been lodged nationwide over the incident.

Kuantan police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah said yesterday that the remand of the 21-year-old man, which ended yesterday, has been extended until March 3. — Bernama