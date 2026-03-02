PARIS, March 2 — US President Donald Trump said the war on Iran could last a month, after Washington announced it had destroyed the headquarters of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards and Israel said the joint operation had dealt “a severe blow” to Tehran’s command and control apparatus.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that air strikes on Tehran would intensify in the coming days while Trump said he would be talking to Iranian leaders, without specifying a timeline.

A series of loud blasts were heard over Jerusalem after Iran launched missiles at Israel late Sunday.

The European Union meanwhile warned of the cost to the Middle East of a long war.

The leaders of France, Italy and the UK said they would take defensive action against Iran if necessary to protect their interests in the Gulf.

Here are the latest developments:

War could last ‘four weeks’

Trump said he envisaged a four-week military operation against Iran, where US and Israeli strikes have killed the country’s supreme leader and crippled its defence capabilities.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so,” he told British newspaper the Daily Mail during a round of interviews.

“As strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks — or less,” Trump said.

‘Severe blow’ to Iran

Israel’s military said it had dealt a “severe blow” to Iran’s command and control centres after a fresh wave of strikes on military targets in the Islamic republic.

The military said it “struck dozens of the regime’s military command centres, including headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), intelligence headquarters, IRGC Air Force command centres, and internal security headquarters”.

Revolutionary Guards HQ ‘destroyed’

The US military announced it had destroyed the Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) headquarters.

“America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters,” the US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement, adding that the strike had occurred on Saturday.

A drone view of Israeli emergency responders working at the scene of an Iranian missile strike on a road, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the U.S. and Israel, in Jerusalem March 1, 2026. — Reuters pic

Blasts over Jerusalem

A series of loud blasts were heard above Jerusalem following sirens yesterday evening, AFP journalists reported, after the Israeli military said it had detected missiles launched from Iran.

“A short while ago, the (Israeli military) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” it said in a statement.

“Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” it added.

EU ‘long war’ warning

The EU’s top diplomat warned that the Middle East “stands to lose greatly from any drawn-out war”, urging Iran to refrain from indiscriminate attacks in retaliation to US-Israeli strikes.

“The events unfolding in Iran must not lead to an escalation that could threaten the Middle East, Europe and beyond, with unpredictable consequences, also in the economic sphere,” Kaja Kallas said, speaking on behalf of the EU’s 27 nations after an emergency meeting of foreign ministers.

France, Germany, UK warn Iran

France, Germany and the UK warned Iran they were ready to take military action to defend their interests and those of its allies in the Gulf.

The warning from the three countries’ leaders are a response to “indiscriminate and disproportionate missile attacks launched by Iran against countries in the region, including those who were not involved in initial US and Israeli military operations”, said a joint statement.

“We will take steps to defend our interests and those of our allies in the region, potentially through enabling necessary and proportionate defensive action to destroy Iran’s capability to fire missiles and drones at their source,” it added.

Tehran police station hit

Iranian media reported that a police station in a city on the outskirts of Tehran had been hit, killing an unspecified number of people, with others reportedly trapped under debris.

“According to initial reports, a number of citizens were martyred and some were trapped under the rubble,” the Tasnim news agency reported.

Tehran hospital struck

Iranian news agency ISNA reported that Gandhi hospital in northern Tehran had been targeted by strikes.

The Fars and Mizan agencies published a video, presented as being from inside the facility, showing debris on the floor among wheelchairs.

UAE withdraws ambassador

The United Arab Emirates shut its embassy in Iran and recalled its ambassador, following a barrage of Iranian attacks targeting the Emirates.

The decision was made in response to “the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the country’s territories, which constitute aggressive assaults that struck civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, and exposed defenceless civilians to danger”.

Deadly Pakistan protests

At least 17 people were killed across Pakistan as protesters outraged over the death of Iran’s supreme leader took to the streets, some attempting to storm US diplomatic buildings.

In the Pakistani megacity of Karachi, an AFP journalist witnessed hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters trying to enter the US consulate, prompting clashes with police.

At least 10 people had died and over 70 were injured as of Sunday evening, the office of the Karachi police surgeon said.

UAE markets closed

Dubai’s and Abu Dhabi’s stock exchanges will be closed at least for Monday and Tuesday due to the ongoing conflict in the region, the United Arab Emirates’ regulator announced

The Emirates have been hit by Iranian strikes since Saturday in response to the joint Israeli-US attacks.

First US casualties

Three members of the US military have been killed and five others seriously wounded in the operation against Iran, the Pentagon said, the first American deaths in the campaign that killed the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.

Strikes to ‘intensify’

Netanyahu vowed to intensify strikes on Tehran in the coming days as the army announced it had called up 100,000 reservists.

“Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intense power, and this will only escalate in the days ahead,” he said in a video statement.

Iranians ‘want to talk’

Trump said he would be talking to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing, noting that much of the country’s leadership was dead.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner,” Trump was quoted as saying by The Atlantic.

He told Fox News that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed and that the results of the offensive so far were “very positive”.

Iran kills 9 in Israel

Iran strikes on Israel killed at least nine people in the city of Beit Shemesh, first responders said. Another 28 were wounded, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

In the UAE, the defence ministry said three people had been killed and 58 wounded since Iran’s strikes began Saturday.

In Kuwait, one person has been killed and 32 wounded since the start of Iran’s retaliation campaign, the health ministry said.

Sinking oil tanker

Two ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, one off Oman and the other off the UAE, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said.

Iranian state television said an oil tanker was struck and was sinking after trying to “illegally” pass through the strait, which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have declared closed.

Major container shipping companies including MSC and Maersk have suspended navigation in the region.

US sinks Iranian warship

US forces struck and sank an Iranian warship in the Gulf of Oman at the start of its operations against the Islamic republic, the US military said yesterday.

“An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by US forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury. The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier,” US Central Command posted on X.

Iran denies targeting neighbours

Iran’s powerful security chief denied Tehran was targeting its neighbours, insisting its retaliation was aimed at US bases.

Gulf countries were to hold virtual talks late yesterday to discuss a unified response, two Gulf diplomats told AFP.

Nato adjusting forces

Nato’s top commander in Europe said Sunday he was “closely” following developments in Iran and the Middle East to defend against “potential threats”.

US General Alexus Grynkewich “has and will continue to adjust Nato’s very strong force posture to ensure the security of its 32 member nations and to defend the Alliance from potential threats”, said Nato on X.

More deaths announced

Iran’s police intelligence chief Gholamreza Rezaian was killed during US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic, Iranian media reported yesterday.

So too was its armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi along with other senior generals, state TV reported yesterday.

It listed the name of Mousavi along with defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and others.

Iran’s judiciary confirmed the chief of the Revolutionary Guards, General Mohammad Pakpour, and another top security adviser, Ali Shamkhani, had also died in the strikes.

UN nuclear agency to meet

The United Nations’ nuclear agency will hold an extraordinary meeting on Iran Monday.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the meeting was at the request of Russia, a key ally of Tehran. — AFP