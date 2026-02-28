BAGHDAD, Feb 28 — Warplanes and missiles were seen flying through Iraqi airspace as Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, witnesses and a military source told AFP.

The military source said on condition of anonymity “our forces detected warplanes from the direction of Israel that crossed the airspace over Baghdad” and other provinces, adding that missiles were also seen flying over the northern province of Kirkuk.

“We saw several missiles flying at a low altitude” near the district of Dakuk in Kirkuk, two witnesses said. A soldier in the city of Ramadi in western Iraq told AFP he saw warplanes flying overhead. — AFP