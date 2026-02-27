MOSCOW, Feb 27 — The first group of troops under the International Stabilisation Force may be deployed to the Gaza Strip in early April, according to the Asharq Al-awsat news portal, which cited Bishara Bahbah, the United States (US) mediator in negotiations with Hamas, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“As far as I know, the first group of troops as part of this force will enter Gaza in early April, and a larger contingent will be deployed the following month,” Bahbah said on Thursday.

He also expressed hope that with the deployment of the international contingent in Gaza, Israeli ceasefire violations will end.

He added that the recently formed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza will also be able to enter the enclave after the stabilisation force arrives, as it will receive the necessary security guarantees.

According to Bahbah, Indonesian troops will be primarily deployed to the south of the enclave, while units from other countries will be responsible for other areas of Gaza.

The International Stabilisation Force is expected to comprise about 20,000 military personnel and 12,000 police officers from countries participating in the Gaza Board of Peace.

The city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip could be the mission’s initial deployment area. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti