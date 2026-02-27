PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has confirmed that a viral video linked to its director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain and a TikTok account using the name @Haily Only Official is fake.

In a statement today, AKPS said the video is believed to have been manipulated using deepfake technology, creating the false impression that it was an official statement by the agency’s director-general.

The agency also detected several unauthorised social media accounts using the director-general’s name, image and video content for publicity and personal gain.

AKPS stressed that firm action will be taken against any individual or party found misusing the director-general’s identity through illegal social media accounts.

“Legal action will be taken without compromise,” the statement said.

The agency advised the public not to be deceived by fabricated content and to refer only to AKPS’ official communication channels for accurate and verified information. — Bernama