KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The sixth week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting saw three bills passed without amendments with the support of a majority of Members of Parliament.

The bills were the Capitation Grant Bill 2026, the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Supplementary Supply (2025) Bill 2026.

The spotlight was also on the tabling of the first reading of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026 to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to 10 years, and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No. 2) 2026 aimed at separating the roles of the Attorney General and the Public Prosecutor.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, when tabling both bills, said the second reading was scheduled to take place next week.

In addition, the Dewan Rakyat also debated and approved a motion on the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2026 on the Financial Statements of Federal Agencies for 2024, which revealed 273 new issues involving financial management and governance at the federal and state levels.

Azalina said the debate on the LKAN was not merely a formality, but reflected the government’s commitment to the principles of openness, checks and balances, as well as governance with integrity, in line with the Malaysia Madani framework.

“The government assures that all remarks and findings in the LKAN will be investigated and corrective actions taken, with follow-up audit outcomes as of December 31, 2025, having successfully recovered RM316.68 million for the government.

“The tabling of the LKAN without sincere and open debate is insufficient because good governance can only be achieved when all parties debate, provide views, and carry out oversight collectively. This debate is not a sign of weakness, but proof that the government has nothing to hide,” she said when tabling the motion.

Various issues were also raised by MPs throughout the sitting and were answered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the relevant ministers, including the entry of data centres, the United States Supreme Court’s decision on tariffs, Iran-United States tensions, the ‘Street Dakwah’ issue, the deaths of university students on campus over the past five years, as well as entry permit reforms.

When responding to the issue regarding data centres on Tuesday, Anwar explained that the government had limited the entry of new data centres not related to artificial intelligence (AI) for nearly two years to reduce pressure on the national energy grid and water supply.

Acknowledging the surge in energy and water usage following data centre operations, Anwar, however, said projections showed that Malaysia currently still had the capacity to ensure sufficient supply.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat also provided room to two Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSCs) to present committee statements by their respective chairmen.

The PSSCs involved were the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Women, Children and Community Development on the issue of stunted children and the Health Select Committee on Strengthening Nutrition Policy and Nutritional Intervention.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting, which began on January 19, is scheduled to end on March 3. — Bernama