COPENHAGEN, Feb 17 — A Danish priest who downloaded 80,000 photographs and 2,300 films portraying child sexual abuse, including to his work computer, told a court yesterday he did it because it was “like collecting stamps”, media reported.

Tom Thygesen Frederiksen, 60, confessed to having the photos and videos during his trial in the Naestved court, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

“I’m incredibly sorry for what I’ve done,” he told the court.

Around 700 of the images were considered to be of the most serious type, portraying violence or coercion.

Police found the material when they searched his house in May 2024 following a tip from a file-sharing service.

Thygesen Frederiksen testified that he had never paid for the material and never felt sexually attracted to children.

But he said he had developed an addiction to porn after clicking on a link with “forbidden pictures”.

“Because it was banned, there was a fascination value,” he said.

When asked why he downloaded so much material, he replied it was “like collecting stamps—but in a completely wrong way”.

Thygesen Frederiksen, who had previously led pastoral care groups for children, was suspended from his job as parish priest and later resigned.

The prosecution intends to seek a sentence of at least six months in prison, Ritzau reported.

The verdict is due on February 25. — AFP