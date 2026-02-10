PARIS, Feb 10 — Nearly seven years after his death by suicide in a New York prison, sex offender tycoon Jeffrey Epstein is still tarnishing the reputations and careers of those he was in contact with.

European royalty, diplomats and former government leaders have been tainted by Epstein’s recipe of power, sex and money. Some face criminal investigation. Fellow tycoons, members of the US corporate elite and political titans have all faced tough questions.

Being mentioned in the release of 3.5 million Epstein documents, emails, photos and videos by the US Justice Department on January 30 does not imply wrongdoing. But it can still be compromising:

Government shocks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is battling to save his job over his appointment of former minister Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington. Mandelson’s name is mentioned thousands of times in the files. Mandelson, who was sacked as ambassador in September and forced to leave the House of Commons last week, remained in contact with Epstein after he said he cut ties and may have received money transfers. He now faces a police investigation.

Elsewhere in Europe, Miroslav Lajcak resigned as Slovakia’s national security advisor after he was revealed to have exchanged messages about women with Epstein when he was the country’s foreign minister.

Royal disgrace

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who had already lost his titles as prince and Duke of York over his ties to Epstein, was entangled again in the latest revelations. It included a picture of the 65-year-old younger brother of Britain’s King Charles III leaning over a woman lying on the floor. UK police say they are investigating possible misconduct over the leaking of confidential documents to Epstein when Andrew was a government trade envoy. His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also been shown to have close ties to Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial in 2019.

Norway has been one of the worst hit countries, with Crown Princess Mette-Marit in the direct spotlight. The partner of the Scandinavian country’s heir to the throne shared hundreds of intimate emails with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, after the financier’s 2008 first conviction for soliciting a minor. “I deeply regret my friendship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Mette-Marit said in a statement last week. But a poll has indicated the Norwegian people may not want her as their future queen.

Resignations and inquiries

Other Norwegian figures are under criminal or administrative investigation.

Norwegian police have opened an “aggravated corruption” investigation into former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland and senior diplomat Mona Juul, along with her husband Terje Rod-Larsen for complicity.

Investigators are looking into Jagland’s ties to Epstein when he was chair of the Nobel Committee—which awards the prestigious Peace Prize—and secretary general of the Council of Europe. Juul’s ties to Epstein while she worked at the foreign ministry before becoming the country’s UN ambassador face an equal spotlight.

The World Economic Forum is investigating its chief executive Borge Brende, a former Norwegian diplomat, over 100 text messages and emails, and three meetings with Epstein. Brende and others, such as former French culture minister Jack Lang, have insisted they knew nothing of Epstein’s criminal activities.

But the 86-year-old Lang, a Socialist party grandee, had to quit as head of the Paris-based Arab World Institute, while his daughter stood down as head of a film producers’ union, after their personal and business links to Epstein were revealed.

Joanna Rubinstein quit as Sweden head of fundraising for the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, after she was shown to have visited Epstein’s Caribbean island in 2012 with her family.

US fallout

Former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton gave in to demands to testify about Epstein before a Congress committee later this month, after being threatened with a contempt action. Bill Clinton has strongly denied any wrongdoing, beyond flying on Epstein’s private jet, while Hillary Clinton said she had no meaningful contacts with the financier. US President Donald Trump is mentioned hundreds of times, but Trump has insisted he is the victim of a “conspiracy” over the files and has not been accused by any of Epstein’s victims.

Microsoft tycoon Bill Gates, also widely mentioned, has said he regrets “every minute” spent with Epstein. His ex-wife Melinda French Gates has said however that he has questions to answer after Epstein alleged in the documents that he arranged meetings with women for Gates.

Elsewhere, former US treasury secretary Larry Summers resigned as president of Harvard University before the latest release. Brad Karp quit as chair of top law firm Paul Weiss. David Ross stood down as director of the Whitney Museum of Art. Tesla tycoon Elon Musk was also mentioned in the documents but he has said he rebuffed invitations to go to Epstein’s island. — AFP