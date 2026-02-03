PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been instructed to immediately address weaknesses in its standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly to close “grey areas” that could create opportunities for corruption, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

She said a review by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) of various DBKL SOPs found several weaknesses that need to be urgently rectified to ensure that licence applications and enforcement actions are carried out clearly and transparently.

“Usually when there are unclear SOPs or grey areas, that opens the door for corruption… when there are good suggestions for improvement to close a grey area, we will implement them quickly,” she said at a press conference following the signing of a Note of Cooperation between the Federal Territories Department and MACC here today.

She was responding to news reports highlighting weak and “outdated” management and monitoring of various DBKL contracts, including the awarding of business licences.

Among the alleged weaknesses were the absence of a monitoring committee for high-value and long-term contracts, particularly those awarded to private companies, as well as claims that a prominent company was appointed to monitor DBKL business licences.

Hannah said the implementation of improvements must be accelerated so that the public clearly understands the procedures for licence applications and the enforcement actions that will be taken.

“All of that will be black and white, completely clear, so there is no room for different interpretations,” she said.

She added that the improved DBKL SOPs will also be shared with the public so that all parties understand the rules and the actions that will be taken if violations occur.

She also urged the public to play their part by not engaging in corrupt practices.

“Members of the public must not be involved in giving bribes… you cannot, on one hand, accuse the officers; on the other hand, you feed the officers, so this must stop,” she said.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, who was present, said that among the improvements being planned is the establishment of clearer SOPs related to licence termination and revocation, including the management of Ramadan bazaar sites.

He said that previously, there were no clear SOPs, and decisions to cancel licences could not be made individually, but had to be decided through a committee.

“For the 2026 Ramadan Bazaar, we have set SOPs, and we will start forming a committee before the bazaar begins operations.

“The committee will meet every two days, and possibly more frequently if there are many violations, including closures, fines, compounds and so on,” he said. — Bernama