PUTRAJAYA, Feb 3 — Local authority enforcement officers under the Federal Territories Department (JWP) will begin wearing body cameras in phases starting the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year to boost integrity and transparency.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh said the measure is among four key initiatives under a strategic pact with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) designed to ensure the department’s administration is under continuous review, monitoring and improvement.

“We frequently receive complaints about corrupt practices when enforcement officers go into the field,” she said today after the signing of a note of collaboration between JWP and MACC.

Also present at the ceremony were MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, JWP director-general Datuk Seri Noridah Abdul Karim, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud, and Putrajaya Corporation president Mohd Sakeri Abdul Kadir.

Hannah said the partnership establishes a framework for sharing information and expertise to detect and verify complaints, and to exchange intelligence on corruption-related crimes.

It also commits both parties to advisory services for improving systems and procedures, and to collaborate on training programmes to enhance anti-corruption skills and competencies.

She added that job rotations would be implemented more frequently for special and sensitive units, to prevent officers from developing overly familiar relationships with stakeholders.

In addition, procurement procedures would be overhauled by moving the entire quotation and tender process online.

She also announced that the risk rating for the Federal Territories Lands and Mines Office would be reassessed, paving the way for MACC officers to be placed within its integrity unit.

“We are opening the door for the MACC to come in and provide recommendations,” she said. — Bernama