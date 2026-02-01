BANGKOK, Feb 1 — As Thailand gears up for the February 8 election, political parties are stepping into the spotlight to promise better rights and protections for sex workers.

The Service Workers in Group (Swing) Foundation hosted a forum titled ‘Sex (Worker) and the City’ at Cowboy 2 bar in Soi Cowboy, drawing representatives from Pheu Thai, People’s, Movement, Thai Sang Thai, and Democrat parties, Thai media reported.

“No matter how Thailand tries to deny the existence of this profession, the country needs to admit that many families’ breadwinners are doing this job,” Pheu Thai list candidate Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn was quoted by news outlet The Thaiger as saying today.

She called for sex workers to be protected under the Entertainment Places Act and recognised as formal workers.

“Decriminalisation is not the end but only the first step… regardless of who they are or what they do,” she added.

Natthaya Boonphakdi, a People’s Party list candidate, framed the issue as a human rights matter, noting that criminalisation leaves sex workers excluded from social and legal protection.

“While it may take time for sex work to be decriminalised, inclusive social welfare can be offered immediately,” she was quoted as saying.

Movement Party leader and PM candidate Kannavee Suebsaeng declared, “Sex work is work,” and criticised the state for deciding whether individuals can use their own bodies to earn a living.

He argued that criminalisation perpetuates corruption and discrimination and pledged to advocate for recognition under the International Labour Organisation’s Recommendation No. 204.

Kannavee also highlighted the need to reform labour laws.

“As long as the law makes them wrong, it will be used as a tool to violate their rights,” he added.

Best Wongpairojkul, Thai Sang Thai deputy secretary-general, said sex work “should not remain in the shadows” and called for decriminalisation, warning that past involvement in sex work could affect future employment.

“We need to work together on raising awareness, regardless of who is in government,” he added.

Democrat deputy leader Issara Sunthornwat said current laws fail to reduce crime and create grey areas for corruption.

“The problem is not the sex workers themselves, but the system that facilitates corruption and exploitation,” he was quoted as saying.

His election promise is to protect informal workers and tackle human trafficking.