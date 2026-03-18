KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The case of 30 missing urns from a memorial park in Nilai has evolved into an extortion investigation after a suspect contacted the management demanding payment for the return of the cremated remains, police said.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya confirmed that the suspect reached out via WhatsApp using a foreign number, claiming to have found the urns.

“The suspect then made a payment demand as a condition to return the remains,” Johari said in a statement yesterday.

“Police are actively tracking the suspect, including identifying the individuals involved and examining the communication network used.”

The urns were first reported missing by the memorial park’s manager on February 26.

Johari noted that the cross-border and digital nature of the crime presented challenges, and police are seeking technical assistance from relevant agencies to aid the investigation.

He said the case is being investigated under multiple sections of the Penal Code, including Section 380 for theft in a building, Section 384 for extortion, and Section 297 for trespassing on a burial site.

Police have urged the public not to speculate on the case to allow for a thorough investigation.