RAFAH, Feb 1 — Israel is set to partially reopen the Rafah crossing between the war-devastated Gaza Strip and Egypt today, following months of urging from humanitarian organisations, though access will be limited to the movement of people.

The reopening comes amid ongoing violence in the Palestinian territory, with Gaza’s civil defence agency reporting dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Saturday, while the Israeli military said it was retaliating against ceasefire violations.

The Rafah crossing is a vital gateway for both civilians and aid, but has remained closed since Israeli forces seized control of it in May 2024 during the war with Hamas, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the remains of Ran Gvili—the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza—were returned.

His remains were recovered days ago and he was laid to rest in Israel on Wednesday.

“The Rafah Crossing will open this coming Sunday (February 1st) in both directions, for limited movement of people only,” COGAT, an Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said on Friday.

Entry and exit “will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission”, it added.

However, key details remain unclear, including how many people will be allowed to cross and whether those seeking to return to Gaza will be permitted entry.

A source at the border told AFP that Sunday would be largely devoted to preparations and logistical arrangements.

The crossing is set to open on Sunday on a trial basis to allow the passage of wounded individuals, ahead of a regular reopening scheduled for Monday, three sources at the crossing said.

However, no agreement has yet been reached on the number of Palestinians permitted to enter or exit, the sources added, noting that Egypt plans to admit “all Palestinians whom Israel authorises to leave” the territory.

“Every day that passes drains my life and worsens my condition,” said Mohammed Shamiya, 33, who suffers from kidney disease and requires dialysis treatment abroad.

“I’m waiting every moment for the opening of the Rafah land crossing.”

Anxious wait

Safa al-Hawajri, who has received a scholarship to study overseas, is also eagerly awaiting the reopening on Sunday.

“I’m waiting in the hope of fulfilling my ambition, which is tied to the reopening of the crossing,” said Hawajri, 18.

“I hope to be able to travel as soon as it opens.”

Located on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, Rafah is the only crossing into and out of the territory that does not pass through Israel.

The crossing lies in an area held by Israeli forces following their withdrawal behind the so-called “Yellow Line” under the terms of a US-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on October 10.

Israeli troops still control more than half of Gaza, while the rest remains under Hamas authority.

The ceasefire has now entered its second phase and calls for reopening the crossing following the release or return of all Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants.

Hamas had called for its full reopening in both directions after the remains of Gvili were brought back to Israel.

The reopening is expected to facilitate the entry of a 15-member Palestinian technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), established to oversee the day-to-day governance of the territory’s 2.2 million residents.

The committee is to operate under the supervision of the so-called “Board of Peace” chaired by US President Donald Trump.

The NCAG, headed by former Palestinian Authority deputy minister Ali Shaath, is expected to enter the Gaza Strip once the Rafah crossing reopens.

Violence continued ahead of the crossing’s reopening.

At least 32 people, including children, were killed on Saturday in Israeli air strikes in Gaza, reported the civil defence agency, which operates as a rescue force under the Hamas authority.

Israel’s military said the strikes were retaliation for an incident on Friday in which eight Palestinian fighters exited a tunnel in the city of Rafah, which it said violated the ceasefire. — AFP