GUA MUSANG, March 19 — Police carried out three traffic dispersal operations at several key locations, following an increase in vehicles due to those returning to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, entering the state via Jalan Kuala Lipis, Pahang-Gua Musang yesterday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the locations involved were the Merapoh border in Pahang, namely Kampung Mentara; the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai route near Masjid Buluh; and Jalan Persiaran Raya.

“This afternoon, we carried out two traffic dispersals, while another will be conducted tonight to prevent congestion from worsening.

“In addition to dispersal efforts, our personnel are also conducting patrols and monitoring traffic flow at the district’s entry and exit points,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Sik said the traffic dispersal process takes considerable time as movements at each location must be coordinated safely.

However, he said traffic flow was slightly smoother along the Gua Musang-Kuala Krai route near Kem Semur.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama at several main federal roads in the Kuala Krai district found that traffic flow remained smooth and under control as of 10.30 pm. — Bernama