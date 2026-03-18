KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a fresh weather alert for several regions across the country, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected to persist until 5pm today.

According to the advisory issued at 2.15pm, the affected areas in Peninsular Malaysia include the entire Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur as well as the Selangor districts of Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, and Petaling.

In the northern and central regions, residents in Kedah should prepare for adverse weather in Kulim and Bandar Baharu, while South Seberang Perai in Penang is also under alert.

A significant portion of Perak is expected to be affected, specifically Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

Additionally, Cameron Highlands in Pahang and several districts in Johor—including Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, and Johor Bahru—are included in the warning zone.

In East Malaysia, the weather warning covers Sri Aman, Kapit (Song and Kapit), and Miri (Telang Usan) in Sarawak. In Sabah, thunderstorms are expected to impact the Interior (Tambunan), West Coast (Ranau), and Tawau regions.

MetMalaysia issues such warnings when there are imminent signs of thunderstorms with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm/hour or when such conditions are expected to last for more than an hour.

These short-term alerts are valid for a maximum of six hours from the time of issuance.

Commuters and residents in the highlighted areas are advised to remain vigilant against potential flash floods and falling trees, particularly as the weather coincides with the start of the late afternoon travel period.