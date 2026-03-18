KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — An Indonesian man was charged in the Teluk Intan Magistrate's Court today with two counts of dangerous driving, including one for causing the death of a teenager last week while allegedly carrying a long-handled sickle.

The accused, Sutiyono, 39, who is hearing-impaired, nodded to show he understood the charges read before Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman, Berita Harian reported.

However, no plea was recorded due to his disability.

For the first and more serious charge, Sutiyono is accused of causing the death of 18-year-old Adham Faisal through dangerous driving.

The second charge is for causing injury to another teen, Muhammad Mu'ammar Ismail, 17, in the same manner.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Lorong Haji Abdul Rashid, Kampung Selabak, at around 8.10am last week and fall under Sections 41(1) and 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Darwis Aghniya Halim Azizi requested a new court date for the appointment of both a sign language interpreter and an Indonesian language interpreter for the accused.

Sutiyono was represented by pro bono lawyer Francis Sinnappan.

The court granted Sutiyono bail of RM5,000 with two Malaysian sureties, one of whom must be his employer.

Naidatul Athirah set April 28 for the next mention of the case, pending the appointment of the interpreters and the submission of the post-mortem report.