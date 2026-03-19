KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) continues to enhance its preparedness by deploying Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) at 12 strategic locations and activating 873 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras throughout the country’s highway network to monitor traffic movements in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebrations.

LLM director-general Ir Mohd Hadzmir Yusoff said these measures are part of the agency’s maximum preparedness to handle the expected surge in traffic, which is projected to reach up to 3.5 million vehicles per day during the festive period.

He said the deployment of the ERTs, involving collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and ambulance teams, is aimed at ensuring prompt assistance should any untoward incidents occur.

“The CCTV monitoring, meanwhile, allows the traffic control centre to swiftly identify locations of congestion, accidents or broken-down vehicles before information is relayed to road users via the 277 digital signboards along the highways,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled “Rancang Perjalanan, Kurangkan Risiko Kemalangan” (Plan Your Journey, Reduce The Risk of Accidents).

Also appearing as guests were PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) Operations senior general manager Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz and Assoc Prof Dr Ng Choy Peng from the Department of Civil Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).

Mohd Hadzmir said the traffic information received will be continuously relayed to police patrol cars for swift action on the ground, including dissemination via LLM’s social media platforms, like TikTok and Facebook.

“Through these platforms, road users can monitor traffic conditions in real time. If there is congestion, they have the option to exit at nearby interchanges to avoid being caught in the gridlock,” he added.

To meet the needs of electric vehicles (EVs), Mohd Hadzmir said LLM is providing charging stations along the routes.

“At present, there are 144 electric charging points at Rest and Service (R&R) areas and lay-bys across the highway network. We aim to add at least 50 more charging points this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusuf said the activation of 34 Smart Lanes along PLUS highways throughout the festive period is aimed at easing and dispersing traffic congestion in certain areas.

He added that all scheduled maintenance work will be fully suspended to ensure no lane closure is carried out, except for emergency works.

“Overall, a total of 6,000 personnel will be on duty along highway stretches, covering main lanes and rest areas until toll plazas to ensure that the toll system and facilities are in optimal condition,” he said. — Bernama