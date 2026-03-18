KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — A four-month-old baby boy who died while under the care of a daycare centre near Seberang Jaya Hospital last week was asphyxiated, police confirmed today based on initial autopsy findings.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said investigation papers are nearly complete and will soon be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action, Sinar Harian reported.

“As of now, the investigation is still ongoing, and several important aspects are being refined,” he said during an event at the Juru Toll Plaza on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez, was found unconscious at the 24-hour daycare, located within the hospital compound, in the early hours of last Monday.

His mother, Ummu Habibah Wahab, 30, a nurse on night duty at the hospital, received a call informing her that her son’s face had turned bluish.

The infant was rushed to the hospital’s Emergency Department at around 4am, but could not be revived despite an hour of CPR.

Police previously confirmed the case is being investigated as a murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Following the incident, two female daycare workers, both aged 31, were arrested.

Their remand has since been extended to assist in the ongoing probe.