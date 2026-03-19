KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Traffic flow on major highways nationwide worsened post-iftar, following a surge in vehicles heading back to hometowns for the Aidilfitri celebration.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said significant congestion was detected at the Gombak Toll Plaza, with queues reportedly stretching to the DUKE Highway near Batu Caves.

“For the northbound direction, traffic from Rawang Selatan to Bukit Beruntung has been reported to be almost at a standstill,” the spokesperson said when contacted by Bernama last night.

The spokesperson added that the congestion along the stretch was also caused by an accident at KM429.7 northbound (Sungai Buaya to Bukit Beruntung), which has obstructed the emergency lane.

Several other congestion hotspots were reported along the northbound route, including Gua Tempurung to Gopeng, Bukit Berapit to Changkat Jering and Permatang Pauh to Bertam.

Meanwhile, traffic heading south was slow-moving from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam, while East Coast-bound traffic was sluggish from Gombak to Bukit Tinggi and from Lentang to Bentong.

LLM said traffic is expected to continue building up until early tomorrow morning as more vehicles take to the roads ahead of Aidilfitri.

“Road users are advised to plan their journeys according to the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) schedules issued by concessionaires and to ensure they get sufficient rest before driving,” the spokesperson said.

The public can obtain the latest traffic updates via LLM’s toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752 or through live traffic CCTV feeds on its official website. — Bernama