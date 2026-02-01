BANGKOK, Feb 1 — Thailand is enforcing a strict alcohol ban today as voters head to the polls for advance voting ahead of next week’s general election.

The Election Commission says the ‘Dry Law’ aims to maintain order and fairness during the early voting period, Thai news outlet The Thaiger reported.

The prohibition encompasses all selling, distributing, or hosting alcohol-related parties from 6pm yesterday until 6pm today and applies to all shops, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues nationwide.

Violators risk up to six months in jail, a 10,000-baht fine, or both, with police on high alert to enforce the rules.

Advance voting allows registered voters to cast their ballots early before the main general election on February 8.

The same alcohol ban holds for the main voting period next weekend, from 6pm on February 7 until 6pm on February 8.