BANGKOK, Jan 14 — Thailand’s Phuket International Airport received a notification on Wednesday morning that Flight EY416 of Etihad Airways, en route from Abu Dhabi to Phuket, had encountered severe turbulence, leaving multiple passengers injured, reported Xinhua, citing Thai media.

Phuket Airport authorities immediately launched coordination efforts and stood by for emergency rescue.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Phuket International Airport at 11.51am local time.

Airport officials confirmed that no passengers sustained injuries serious enough to require hospital treatment, and all passengers have left the airport for their accommodations. — Bernama-Xinhua