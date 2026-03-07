Prabowo says he will withdraw if Board of Peace does not benefit Palestinians

US official says Middle East tensions may affect Gaza stabilisation force deployment

Indonesian Muslim groups criticise involvement, urge de-escalation

JAKARTA, March 7 — Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto said he will withdraw from US President Donald Trump’s ”Board of Peace” if it does not benefit Palestinians, according to a government statement yesterday, after the Iran war deepened doubts over his country’s involvement.

Prabowo, who leads the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, had come under criticism from domestic Muslim groups for agreeing to join the board and provide troops to a Gaza stabilisation force, under a Trump-brokered ceasefire deal that ended the two-year Israel-Hamas war.

A US official yesterday confirmed that the security situation in the Middle East could affect the timing of deployments to the international stabilisation force, which was authorised by the UN Security Council with Indonesia as a leading contributor.

“While some ISF deployment timelines may shift due to the situation on the ground, discussions with our Indonesian partners continue,” a Trump administration official told Reuters when asked about doubts over Indonesia’s role.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said on Tuesday ⁠that all discussions about the Board of Peace, ⁠which will oversee the creation of the stabilisation force, had been ⁠halted due to the Iran war.

Boys in solidarity with Palestinians hold signs as they take part in a protest, outside the US embassy, against Israel and demanding that the Indonesian government cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, in Jakarta February 13, 2026. — Reuters pic

Prabowo gathered ⁠leaders of local Islamic ⁠groups for a meeting on Thursday evening where he reiterated his reasoning behind joining the board, according to a statement put out by the government communication office.

Prabowo will withdraw from the board if ⁠it does not benefit Palestinian and Indonesian interests, the statement quoted Hanif Alatas of the Islamic Brotherhood Front as saying.

“The president said that if he sees that there is no longer any benefit for Palestine ... and that it is not in line with Indonesia’s national interests, he will withdraw,” Hanif said in the statement. The US commander of the stabilisation force, which is meant to help rebuild ⁠the Palestinian territory, said last month that his deputy would be Indonesian. The Indonesian Ulema Council, a leading clerical body, had previously called for Indonesia to exit the board due ⁠to the US role in the Iran war. Critics have said Indonesia’s participation also compromises its long-standing support ⁠for the Palestinian ⁠cause. Nahdlatul Ulama, the country’s largest Muslim group, said Indonesia’s government could use its role on the board to encourage de-escalation in the Middle East. “Indonesia could declare that the (board’s) agenda is on hold until there are talks on de-escalation and peace from the American-Israeli war against Iran,” the group’s chief, Yahya Cholil Staquf, said in a statement issued by Prabowo’s office late on Thursday. — Reuters