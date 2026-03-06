KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Police have arrested six Malaysian youths, including three minors, suspected of involvement in Islamic State (IS)-linked extremist activities.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were detained in coordinated raids conducted on February 14 and 15 in the Klang Valley, Johor, Kedah and Terengganu.

The arrests followed intelligence findings uncovered through online radicalisation activities, including the promotion of extremist ideology, recruitment efforts and discussions of potential attacks, he said.

“Suspects were found to have promoted IS propaganda on social media, pledged allegiance to the group and possessed materials linked to the terrorist organisation,” Mohd Khalid told a press conference at Bukit Aman Police Headquarters here today.

MORE TO COME