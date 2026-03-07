KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — There will be changes to the last train timetable on the Putrajaya Line today and tomorrow to allow repair works following a power supply cable theft incident, which disrupted service operations, according to Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail).

In a statement today, Rapid Rail said that the last train from Putrajaya Sentral Station heading towards Kwasa Damansara - scheduled at 11.35 pm today and 11.05 pm tomorrow - will end at Metro Prima Station.

To ensure that passengers can continue their journeys, free feeder bus services will be provided from Metro Prima Station to subsequent stations up to Kwasa Damansara Station, with a frequency of between 15 and 20 minutes.

“Passengers who wish to continue their journey to Kwasa Damansara can also use the Kajang Line as an alternative route,” it said.

Meanwhile, train services from Kwasa Damansara Station to Putrajaya Sentral Station will continue to operate as usual without any changes.

According to Rapid Rail, the measure was taken to speed up the recovery process of the affected infrastructure, so that Putrajaya Line operations can return to normal as soon as possible.

It said that, since the cable theft incident was detected on March 3, Rapid Rail’s technical team has been fully mobilised to carry out repair works on the affected infrastructure, to ensure that the service can be restored safely and stably.

“To expedite the repair works, the engineering hours on Saturday and Sunday nights will be extended, to provide additional time for the technical team to reinstall cables, conduct system testing and carry out safety inspections on the affected infrastructure,” it said.

Passengers are advised to obtain the latest information on service status through Rapid KL’s official social media channels or the MyRapid PULSE application. — Bernama