GEORGE TOWN, Feb 21 — Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) has announced a Public Inspection exercise to gather feedback on the Revised Railway Scheme for the LRT Mutiara Line extension linking Penang Island and Seberang Perai.

In a statement, MRT Corp said the three-month Public Inspection, from February 24 to May 24, 2026, will provide an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the extension of the alignment, station locations, and related project details.

The Revised Railway Scheme incorporates several updates to the project scope, most notably the inclusion of a cross-sea rail connection linking Penang Island and Seberang Perai.

Spanning approximately six kilometres, this cross-sea alignment connects KOMTAR and Penang Sentral, with the end-to-end journey expected to take about eight minutes.

MRT Corp said Penang Sentral will serve as the main gateway on the mainland, strengthening mobility access as an established multimodal hub integrating ferry, KTMB rail, and bus services.

“As part of the revised scheme, there will also be a provision of approximately 1,000 additional parking bays at Penang Sentral.

“From this hub, passengers can continue directly to Komtar, the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, and Penang International Airport,” the statement read.

The Revised Railway Scheme also includes several key updates following the scaling down of the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) development from three islands to one, resulting in the omission of 3.15 kilometres of alignment and three stations.

However, MRT Corp will still retain 1.5 kilometres of the alignment and has reclassified Station A1 (PSR A) as a provisional station to support future development.

Other updates include the addition of stations at Penang Sentral and Bagan Luar (provisional), as well as a secondary depot at Tapak Pesta in Sungai Dua for the stabling of trains.

The LRT Mutiara Line, which commenced construction in 2025 and is expected to begin operations in December 2031, will span approximately 29.67 kilometres with 20 stations and two provisional stations.

MRT Corp said the Public Inspection will feature designated booths at key locations, including KOMTAR, Penang Sentral, and KTM Station Butterworth, while materials and details are also accessible online at www.mymrt.com.my. — Bernama