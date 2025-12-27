GENEVA, Dec 27 — The United Nations said Saturday it hopes the immediate ceasefire agreed on Saturday by Thailand and Cambodia will ultimately lead to confidence-building and peace between the two countries.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk “welcomes news that Thailand and Cambodia have resumed a ceasefire and hopes this will pave the way for confidence building and peace. Communities and migrants affected must receive all necessary assistance to return home safely,” his office said on X.

At least 47 people were killed and more than a million displaced in three weeks of border clashes involving artillery, tanks, drones and jets, according to official tallies. — AFP