SEOUL, Dec 26 — South Korea experienced its coldest morning of the season today as a continental cold wave swept across the country.

According to The Korea Herald, temperatures in Seoul dropped to minus 11.8 degrees Celsius at 8am, marking the lowest reading so far this winter.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said strong winds pushed the apparent temperature even lower, with wind chill values reaching minus 20°C.

Subfreezing temperatures are expected to persist throughout the day, the agency said, adding that daytime highs would remain at minus 4°C in Seoul and Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, and minus 1°C in Daejeon.

Snowfall intensified the bitter cold in several regions, with Ulleungdo and Dokdo under heavy snow warnings and up to 15 centimetres forecast.

Jeju’s mountainous areas were expected to receive between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow, while the Honam region, which includes Gwangju and the South and North Jeolla provinces, could see 1 to 5 centimetres.